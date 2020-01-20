Herman Cain Rallies In Holts Summit
HOLTS SUMMIT - Former presidential hopeful Herman Cain rallied with Tea Party supporters Saturday. The rally called "The Rally For Common Sense," was set up to spread awareness of the Tea Party movement.
Live bands and many speakers entertained the crowd. Tea Party advocates danced, clapped, and cheered on the entertainment.
Cain said he will continue touring the country and attending similar events to spread his conservative beliefs across the country.
