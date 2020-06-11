Hermann vs. Owensville Week 5

Date Opponent
Result Score
8-26 Potosi Home W 40-16
9-2 Sullivan Home L 6-44
9-9 St. Francis Borgia Away L 7-21
9-16 St. Clair Home L 0-28
9-23 Hermann Away W 54-34
9-30 Pacific Home W 33-22
10-7 Union Away L 28-68
10-14 Salem Away W 27-21
10-21 Osage Home L 0-55
10-27 St. James Away W 80-75
11-4 Boonville Away L 14-52

It's been said that the past repeats itself, and Owensville High School's football squad is hoping 2011 looks a lot like 2010. Last year's team finished with an outstanding 11-2 record that included a five-game winning streak. The Dutchmen won their district, appeared in the state quarterfinal game, and lost only to Union and Bowling Green, teams who both had outstanding seasons.

Class: 3
Conference: Four Rivers Conference
Head Coach: Dale Long
Years at School: First
Record at School: 0-0
Offensive Starters Returning: 6
Defensive Starters Returning: 5
Total Returning Letterman: 25
2010 Overall Record: 11-2

