Hermann vs. Owensville Week 5
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Score
|8-26
|Potosi
|Home
|W
|40-16
|9-2
|Sullivan
|Home
|L
|6-44
|9-9
|St. Francis Borgia
|Away
|L
|7-21
|9-16
|St. Clair
|Home
|L
|0-28
|9-23
|Hermann
|Away
|W
|54-34
|9-30
|Pacific
|Home
|W
|33-22
|10-7
|Union
|Away
|L
|28-68
|10-14
|Salem
|Away
|W
|27-21
|10-21
|Osage
|Home
|L
|0-55
|10-27
|St. James
|Away
|W
|80-75
|11-4
|Boonville
|Away
|L
|14-52
It's been said that the past repeats itself, and Owensville High School's football squad is hoping 2011 looks a lot like 2010. Last year's team finished with an outstanding 11-2 record that included a five-game winning streak. The Dutchmen won their district, appeared in the state quarterfinal game, and lost only to Union and Bowling Green, teams who both had outstanding seasons.
Class: 3
