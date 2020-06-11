Hermann vs. Owensville Week 5

It's been said that the past repeats itself, and Owensville High School's football squad is hoping 2011 looks a lot like 2010. Last year's team finished with an outstanding 11-2 record that included a five-game winning streak. The Dutchmen won their district, appeared in the state quarterfinal game, and lost only to Union and Bowling Green, teams who both had outstanding seasons.

Class: 3

Conference: Four Rivers Conference

Head Coach: Dale Long

Years at School: First

Record at School: 0-0

Offensive Starters Returning: 6

Defensive Starters Returning: 5

Total Returning Letterman: 25

2010 Overall Record: 11-2

