Hickman Soccer Falls to Rock Bridge
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Rock Bridge's soccer team proved to be to much for the Hickman Kewpies Wednesday night. Rock Bridge won against their crosstown rival 3-0.
Kenzie Jacoby with a free kick found the head of Laurie Fruw for the Bruins' first goal. Anna Alioto found the back of the net twice tonight.
Rock Bridge improved to 13-6-1.
