Hickman Soccer Falls to Rock Bridge

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Rock Bridge's soccer team proved to be to much for the Hickman Kewpies Wednesday night. Rock Bridge won against their crosstown rival 3-0.

Kenzie Jacoby with a free kick found the head of Laurie Fruw for the Bruins' first goal. Anna Alioto found the back of the net twice tonight.

Rock Bridge improved to 13-6-1.

7 years ago Wednesday, May 04 2011 May 4, 2011 Wednesday, May 04, 2011 8:50:00 PM CDT May 04, 2011