Hickman vs. Jefferson City Week 6

It should be another exciting year of football at Jefferson City High School, as Head Coach Ted LePage returns 14 starters from a successful 2011 campaign that ended with an 8-2 record.

Quarterback Thomas LePage is back for his senior season at Jefferson City. He was very solid last year throwing 13 touchdowns against just 2 interceptions.

The star of the defense will senior Joe Burkett, who has already committed to play football for Gary Pinkel's Mizzou Tigers.

