Hickman vs. Timberland Week 10

The offense will feature a three-man rotation in the backfield with Deven Larry, Bohannon Davidson and Justice Keith. All five starters on the offensive line return, which will help the rushing attack. Inside linebackers Christian Green and J'Den Cox will lead the Kewpies 4-2-5 defense. Coach: Arnel Monroe (entering 2nd season)

Quarterback: Jr. Mason Murray

Returning Starters: 10 (4 on offense, 6 on defense) Last Season: 5-6

Pigskin's Pick: 4-4 For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.