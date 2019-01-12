Hickman vs. Timberland Week 10

Date Opponent  
 Result Score
8-24
 Lee's Summit North
 Away
 W 40-20
8-31
 Wentzville Holt
 Home
 W 18-7
9-7
 Smith-Cotton
 Home
 W 56-7
9-14
 Helias
 Home
 W 21-14
9-21
 Rock Bridge
 Faurot Field (Away)
 W
 22-21
9-28
 Jefferson City
 Away
 W
 14-9
10-5
 OPEN
 TBA
 W
10-12
 Jackson
 Home
 W
 27-14
10-19
 Rockhurst
 Away
 L
 7-34
10-26
 Timberland
 Home
 W
 34-14
The offense will feature a three-man rotation in the backfield with Deven Larry, Bohannon Davidson and Justice Keith. All five starters on the offensive line return, which will help the rushing attack.

Inside linebackers Christian Green and J'Den Cox will lead the Kewpies 4-2-5 defense.

Coach: Arnel Monroe (entering 2nd season)
Quarterback: Jr. Mason Murray
Returning Starters: 10 (4 on offense, 6 on defense)

Last Season: 5-6
Pigskin's Pick: 4-4

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

