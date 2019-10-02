Higbee Senior Center set to reopen

HIGBEE - After closing almost three months ago, the Higbee Senior and Community Center is set to reopen its doors.

The center closed last June because it ran out of money. This frustrated some community members, as the meal they received from the center may have been the only hot meal they received for the day.

“They were very offended. They were very upset. They felt like a part of what they had become had been taken away from them,” Cindy Bolles, president of the Higbee Senior Center board, said.

In August, the center reopened its doors for one day to host a fundraiser lunch in hopes of raising enough money to reopen. At least 300 people attended, and the center raised $9000.

Along with donations from the fundraiser lunch, the center has a list of people who have volunteered to help. The volunteers have offered to help with gardening, paperwork, cleaning and even cooking.

“Higbee is not a very large community, but they are a very passionate community,” Bolles said. “They are passionate about not only the senior citizens, but they are passionate about their school and if someone in town needs help.”

Bolles is confident that the center will not close again with all of the new help. however it is still looking for monthly donations.

“10 years, 20 years, 30 years from now, you’re going to be a senior citizen. Support the center now so it's there for you in the future,” Bolles said.

The center will officially reopen on Monday Sept. 30 and will be serving a Swiss steak lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

























