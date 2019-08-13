High Five Tour Helps Local Veteran

JEFFERSON CITY - The High Five Tour partnered with Wounded Warriors Family Support on Tuesday, driving from Kansas City, Mo to Jefferson City to raise funds for "Operation Tyler".

"Operation Tyler" is raising money to build a smart home for Tyler Huffman, a local veteran who was paralyzed while serving in Afghanistan.

Huffman said, "It's awesome. People drove three hours, stayed here six, and drove three hours back just to show their support."

Colonel John Folsom led the tour by driving a 2012 Shelby Mustang 500. Onlookers were encouraged to sign and write messages on the car. Many gave donations of $5 to "Operation Tyler".

This is the third year for the tour which has traveled to 48 states, helping families of those wounded or killed while fighting.

The High Five Tour pledges no less than $50,000 to be donated to "Operation Tyler".