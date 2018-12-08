High Heat Closes Some Dining Patios

COLUMBIA - Some restaurants are closing their patios to patrons due to record breaking temperatures in the Mid-Missouri area. Flat Branch Pub and Brewing is among the restaurants that have decided to limit seating to inside. Manager Michael Weston said the decision was made with the safety of servers and customers in mind.

"Really, it's for their own benefit and it's for the benefit of our servers," Weston said. "Last summer we did have a server who suffered from some of the causes of being out in the sun too long, so we try to avoid that."

Despite the decrease in seating, Weston said sales were not that heavily affected by the heat. He equated the time Flat Branch has gone without the patio to the winter months when it's too cold to use the patio anyways.

"People still file in. We're still busy. We just have a full inside," Weston said.

A hostess at Bleu said the Walnut Street restaurant has also closed its patio.

As soon as the heat breaks, Weston said the patios will be open for use again.