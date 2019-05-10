High School Graduation

COLUMBIA – Rock Bridge High School held its senior commencement ceremony Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

As seniors choose colleges, many factors play a role in where to attend or whether to move on to secondary education at all.

According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, about 76 percent of 2015 graduates from Columbia's public high schools entered a 2-year or 4-year college/university.

One of the biggest factors students and parents face as they decide is the cost of attending colleges and universities.

Rock Bridge High School senior graduate, Matthew May, plans to attend Truman State University in the fall and pursue an education degree. He said that in his decision-making process he looked at where he could "get a lot of bang for his buck."

His mother, Robin May, said that cost is always a factor when making big decisions about college.

"We personally have two kids in college, so of course cost was a big factor," May said. "We're excited that Matthew chose somewhere that's really affordable but also where he's going to get a great education."

Another Rock Bridge High School parent, Joseph Magee, said that cost only had an indirect effect on his daughter's decision to go in or out of state for college.

He said that his daughter, Sydney, wanted to attend the University of Missouri as her only option to save money on travel costs for college visits and application fees.

Both Douglass and Battle High School seniors graduated Friday, May 20. Hickman High School will hold its graduation at 6 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena.