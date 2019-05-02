High Tech Parking Meters Up and Running Downtown

COLUMBIA - You don't need quarters to park downtown anymore. Three new high tech parking meters have been installed downtown. You can now pay for parking with your credit card or your smart phone. The meters are part of a test by the city. After 90 days, the city will decide if the new meters will stay.

