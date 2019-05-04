Highway 63 Crash

BOONE COUNTY - An accident occurred on Wednesday at U.S. Highway 63 and Route H in Boone County near Deer Park. The crash injured seven people and was between three sedans and a semi-truck. Five adults and two children were transported to University Hospital with no life threatening injuries. One car was sent 30 feet on top of the highway embankment. The accident snarled traffic as crews worked to clear the scene and remove oil from the highway.

Boone County Fire Division Chief said, "Obviously highway 63 is going to be closed for an extended period of time to clean up all the oil and fluids that came from the tractor trailor."