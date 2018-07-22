Highway Patrol Cites Drivers for Thanksgiving, Black Friday DWI\'s

COLUMBIA - Driving While Intoxicated is known to be a common occurrence during the holiday season as family gatherings begin and holiday parties are planned. The Missouri State Highway Patrol cited 21 people throughout the state of Missouri for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) between Thanksgiving morning and Black Friday evening.

Four of the 21 DWI's were given in KOMU 8's immediate viewing area. KOMU 8 News spoke with local police departments about DWI enforcement. The Columbia Police Department has regular patrols out throughout Thanksgiving weekend, as does the Fulton Police Department. The Jefferson City Police Department doubled patrols for Black Friday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a DWI conviction in Missouri costs a minimum of $3,000. On top of the money spent, a first time offender receives a 90-day license suspension. A second time offender will normally receive a one-year license revocation and a third time offender will receive a ten-year license denial.

For more information on DWI's in Missouri, visit the Missouri State Highway Patrol website or the Missouri Department of Revenue.