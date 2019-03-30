Highway Patrol Confirms Woman Electrocuted Near Lake Ozark

ROCKY MOUNT- The identity of the woman electrocuted Saturday night at the Lake of the Ozarks has been released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Jennifer Lankford, 26, of Hazlewood, died of electrocution after touching a dock nearby. She was swimming with two children when all three individuals felt the shock. The two children swam away from the dock, but Lankford could not swim away fast enough.

A Sergeant with the Highway Patrol said the dock has a history of electrical problems. He added the incident is not related to the Lake Ozark electrocution on July 4 that killed Alexandra and Brayden Anderson.

An autopsy for the woman is scheduled for Monday. KOMU 8 News will continue to update the story as information becomes available.