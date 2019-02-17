Highway Patrol encourages residents to stay safe on the lake

JEFFERSON CITY — Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding Missourians to stay safe during the long weekend.

Some consider Memorial Day weekend an “unofficial” start to the boating season, and many residents decide to spend it on one of Missouri’s lakes.

During the 2015 Memorial Day weekend there were eight boating crashes and 15 people were arrested for boating while intoxicated.

MSHP encourages those who choose to spend the weekend on the lake to be courteous to others in the water, wear a life jacket, and obey the law regarding safe operation of a vessel and no wake zones.

"Whether you're on the highway or on the water, be courteous and pay attention," said MSHP Colonel J. Bret Johnson in a press release. "We want all of you to have a safe and enjoyable summer beginning with this holiday weekend."

MSHP also said to never drive a boat while impaired, and to never ride with an impaired driver.