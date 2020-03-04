Highway patrol issues safety warning after deadly

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the weekend's deadly boat crash on Monday.

MSHP Sgt. Scott White said the investigation unit was looking into water and boat conditions, the driver's condition, witnesses' statements and any other evidence that would shed light on the collision.

"They’ll be doing a comprehensive reconstruction report of the crash," he said.

Troopers said two boats collided Saturday around 10 p.m. on the main channel of the lake. Both drivers and all of the passengers were ejected into the water.

Five were taken to the hospital and one was missing, according to MSHP. Divers found Jason Russell's body in 80 feet of water Sunday afternoon.

Witness Andrew Morton said he heard "a large, unique crash" on Saturday night.

"I didn't really realize what was going on until we started hearing screaming for help all around docks nearer to the mouth of the cove," he said.

Morton said he got his boat off the lift as quickly as possible and took off towards the screaming.

"Nate and Bryan [boat crash victims] were being assisted by two other boats on the scene already," he said.

Morton said it took a minute for them to realize Jason Russell was missing.