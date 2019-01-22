Highway Patrol, Local Police Start Summer Enforcement

COLUMBIA - Missouri law enforcement agencies kicked off their safe driving campaign for the summer Tuesday.HEAT, or "high enforcement action teams," includes a higher presence of law enforcement on Missouri interstates, highways and roads.

The three-month campaign will run from June 21 to September 22. Law enforcement plans an additional statewide enforcement for 24 hours June 24-25 with additional security along Interstate 70.

Missouri records the highest number of fatal and serious injury crashes between July and September. Law enforcement wants to see a decrease in accidents from last year. In summer of 2010, 258 people died and 1,716 suffered disabling injuries.

Last year's HEAT campaign on Interstate 70 resulted in 1,080 traffic citations including 530 speeding tickets, 144 seatbelt tickets, and 38 tickets for driving while intoxicated.