COLUMBIA - Monday marks the federal observance of New Year's Day. It is the first day for the New Year's Resolution to kick in. Here is a top 10 list of resolutions from a Pittsburgh study.

1. Spend More Time with Family & Friends

2. Fit in Fitness

3. Tame the Bulge

4. Quit Smoking

5. Enjoy Life More

6. Quit Drinking

7. Get Out of Debt

8. Learn Something New

9. Help Others

10. Get Organized