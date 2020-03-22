HOB_15sec_Ad_720x405.

Facebook
Neighbors surprise Columbia boy with birthday parade
COLUMBIA - Saturday was not the birthday that four-year-old Beckett Karr was expecting. Like most kids, he was looking forward to having a big birthday party, but couldn't because of the...
DogMaster Distillery begins making, selling hand sanitizer
COLUMBIA - People waited in line outside...
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: St. Louis County confirms 38 more COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will...
News
Neighbors surprise Columbia boy with birthday parade
COLUMBIA - Saturday was not the birthday that four-year-old Beckett Karr was expecting. Like most kids, he was looking forward to having a big birthday party, but couldn't because of the...
DogMaster Distillery begins making, selling hand sanitizer
COLUMBIA - People waited in line outside...
Columbia church offers prayer to go via its drive thru
COLUMBIA - C2 Church in Columbia is bringing...
Update: Endangered Silver Advisory Alert canceled for 101-year-old Columbia man
COLUMBIA — UPDATE AT 12:15 p.m.: The...
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: St. Louis County confirms 38 more COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental Health employees should report to work even if they live with someone who's been exposed to or tested for COVID-19. That was the directive included in an...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Jackson expected to transfer from Mizzou
COLUMBIA - Mizzou freshman forward Tray Jackson is expected to leave the program. Jackson entered the transfer portal Saturday afternoon. He was a top-100 recruit coming into Mizzou, rated as a...
Helias Catholic High School girls basketball coach resigns
JEFFERSON CITY - The head coach of...
Former Mizzou offensive lineman headed to New York
NEW YORK - Mizzou's Connor McGovern announced...
