Holiday season means more trash for some Columbia residents

COLUMBIA – The holiday season is often filled with family and friends, but with more visitors comes more trash.

Steven Sapp, public information specialist for Columbia Public Works, said there is an increase in the amount of curbside trash for many households this time of year. He also said some homes have no trash as many residents go out of town for Christmas.

Sapp said Columbia Public Works will not use additional personnel for trash collection this week.

“Each collection date is broken into areas and so what typically happens is the crews in the ‘light areas’ help out the crews in the ‘heavy areas.’ A lot of communication and teamwork take place daily to do the best job we can, year-round,” said Sapp in an email.

Now that Christmas is over, many households will need to dispose of their Christmas trees in addition to their regular trash.

The city of Columbia will pick up trees placed on the curb alongside trash. Residents need not remove decorations. But after Jan. 31, the city will only accept trees that are cut into four-foot pieces and are bundled.

Residents may also drop off their trees at the Capen Park Mulch Site or the Parkside Mulch Site. Anyone leaving their trees at these sites must remove decorations, such as lights and ornaments.

For more information, visit the city's website.