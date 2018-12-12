Holts Summit PD Investigating Recent String of Air Conditioning Thefts

HOLTS SUMMIT - Although the temperatures are cooling off around Mid-Missouri, for some it doesn't mean you can take your eye off your air conditioner. In the town of Holts Summit, residents are being watchful because of a string of recent air conditioner thefts throughout the area.

The Holts Summit Police Department responded to six reports of air conditioning units from outside the house being stolen from residents over the last six weeks, totaling around $11,000. Detective Mark Beardsley with the Holts Summit Police Department said the alleged thieves are carrying a heavy load.

"[They're stealing] the whole outside unit. The square box that you find outside your home or your business. They are cutting the lines to that and removing the whole box" said Beardsley.

Beardsley added that it's been tough to pinpoint an exact time of when the thefts occur, "The majority of them have been from buildings that are empty. So it's been a delayed report of two weeks before the homeowner realizes the components are missing."

Beardsley is asking for the public's help in tracking down the stolen units and preventing the crimes from happening again.

Holts Summit isn't the only place where air conditioners are being stolen from in Mid-Missouri. The Fulton Police Department and the Callaway County Sheriff's Office also reported thefts of AC units in the month of September. Beardsley told KOMU 8 that he is also enlisting the help of the Cole County Sheriff's Department to put together these cases.

If you have any information on the stolen air conditioning units throughout Callaway County, authorities urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 573-592-2474.