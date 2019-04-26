Home Depot faces possible data breach

COLUMBIA - Home Depot customers across the country could be the victims of yet another credit card hack, similar to what happened to Target customers last winter.

A cyber security website reported its preliminary analysis indicated a data breach that may have impacted all 2,200 stores in the United States. The retailer also admitted to seeing unusual activity in their system.

Because of the possible breach, the Better Business Bureau has released tips and suggestions for those who suspect they are victims of credit card fraud.

For those who think they have been effected by a data breach, Regional Manager Mike Harrison stressed the importance of putting a credit freeze on your account so no one can access your information.

"[If] the credit thieves or the scammers got a hold of your information, they couldn't set up an account using your credit card," Harrison explained.

Another important piece of advice is to constantly monitor your credit card statements online, while also holding on to receipts you've received from credit card payments.

"It's always good to look online but as a consumer always keep the receipts too, so you can show what charges you've made," Harrison said. "If you don't have receipts for those then those are most likely fraudulent charges so at least that way you have a paper trail."

Some consumers use cash everywhere so they can avoid the danger of credit card fraud altogether because they don't believe any company is 100 percent safe from hackers.

"I just try to use cash more than credit cards, I don't trust them anywhere, the identity theft and everything," Home Depot customer Todd Hill said. "I've had my debit card shut down three times in the last six months because somebody's using it, and so I try to do cash, that way I don't have the hassle of it."

Home Depot has hired a security firm to investigate the data breach claims and as of now has not discovered whether the claims are valid.