Homeless Shelter Stays Open in Preparation for Storm

COLUMBIA - The Broadway Christian Church is preparing to provide shelter for up to 50 individuals without homes during the upcoming storm.

The Room at the Inn program, a collaboration between multiple churches in Columbia, was originally expected to end Friday.

The program began December 9, 2013.

Six churches volunteered their services throughout the cold weather months. Community Methodist Church was the site of the most recent shelter with 32 cots.

The Broadway Christian Church will add an extra 18 beds to provide comfort for up to 50 people during the storm.

Coordinator for Outreach Ministry at Broadway Christian Church Debby Graham said the extended program will provide services to homeless until Thursday.

If there are any more winter storms after Thursday, Graham said she and others with The Room at the Inn would meet to determine if they would open another shelter.

If you are interested in volunteering for the Room at the Inn program, visit Room at the Inn's Facebook page, or the United Methodist Church's website.