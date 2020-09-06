Homeless teen receives full Stephens College scholarship

COLUMBIA - A homeless eighth-grader is getting the chance to become a college grad after she received a full scholarship Thursday to Stephens College on the Today Show.

Dominique Victor is 14 years old and lives with her mother in a New York homeless shelter.

Today show anchor Willie Geist met Victor during his segment on homelessness. He and Dr. Leslie Willey, Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs at Stephens, presented the scholarship and improvements to the homeless shelter.

"We will take care of everything," Willey said on Today. "You've got tuition, room and board. We'll make sure you got everything you need to succeed."

Victor will have amenities like a computer, television, mini-fridge and bed.

Victor must keep her grades up to meet Stephens' admission standards before she is officially accepted.

Stephens will also provide support for her travel from New York to Columbia, which begins this summer and following holiday breaks.

During the summer, Victor will participate in one of Stephens' enrichment programs, ranging from science and film to fashion design, equestrian studies and musical theater.

The opportunity continues each summer until Victor graduates high school.