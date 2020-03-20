Hospital layoffs

COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center administrators laid off 50 employees on Monday, citing factors such as lower inpatient volumes and reduced government funding.

Most of the jobs being cut are managerial or support roles, according to a statement Boone Hospital released. The hospital will also close its inpatient pediatrics nursing unit.

KOMU 8 reached out to the hospital and its board of trustees but was told no one will comment, and was directed to a statement sent out Monday morning.

