Hospital layoffs
Related Story
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center administrators laid off 50 employees on Monday, citing factors such as lower inpatient volumes and reduced government funding.
Most of the jobs being cut are managerial or support roles, according to a statement Boone Hospital released. The hospital will also close its inpatient pediatrics nursing unit.
KOMU 8 reached out to the hospital and its board of trustees but was told no one will comment, and was directed to a statement sent out Monday morning.
The complete statement says:
"Across the nation, community hospitals are experiencing significant downturns in utilization. Similarly, at Boone Hospital Center, we are seeing lower inpatient volumes and more patients who are now insured with high deductible health insurance plans and consequently avoiding hospitalization. As the government reduces spending to address the budget deficit, payments to hospitals, including Boone Hospital Center, are declining. We must remain focused on ensuring Boone Hospital Center continues to stay financially strong to ensure we can deliver on our mission of improving the health of the people and communities we serve during this challenging time for the health care industry. In response to these realities, on Monday, October 2, Boone Hospital Center notified employees of a workforce reduction displacing approximately 50 members of our 1,700-member team.
"Boone Hospital Center has taken a number of actions to address our financial challenges including making reductions in areas that would not directly affect our valued employees. The majority of impacted positions are in managerial and support roles. Our employees whose positions will be directly impacted will be supported through this transition with comprehensive severance, outplacement services and access to the Boone Hospital Center Employee Assistance Program. Boone Hospital Center will also be closing our inpatient pediatrics nursing unit.
"These are difficult times that now unfortunately impact our Boone Hospital family. But, we know that these decisions and actions are critically important as we continue our mission of improving the health of the people and communities we serve."