Hospital proposal denied

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee denied the Columbia Behavioral Health hospital proposal for the certificate of need Monday afternoon.

The application was sent on Dec. 24 for the $12.7 million 60-bed hospital to be built in southeast Columbia.

The vote was 5 to 2 against the proposal. The members of the committee who voted in favor are Marsha Campbell and Rep. Caleb Jones, R-Columbia.

"This proposal faced opposition from the committee and hospitals in St. Charles, Moberly, Fulton, Mexico and Jefferson City," said Thomas Piper, the CEO of MacQuest Consulting who filed the application.

"The neighbors don't want the hospital in the neighborhood, and the hospitals that have their own psychiatric hospitals think this will be a surplus," Piper said.

Columbia Behavioral Health could file a new certificate of need application for the project.