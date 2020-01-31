House Passes School Transfer Bill

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri House of Representatives passed HB 1789 Thursday, which allows students to attend the school closest to their residence, regardless if it is located in a different school district. The bill passed by a narrow margin of 85-72.

"The financial aspect of it is what brought some no votes," said bill sponsor Rep. Rodney Schad. Districts are concerned about the extra costs that would result from taking on transfer students. Using tax dollars to fund the expense is another concern.

The bill puts some restrictions on school transfers. Students can only attend a different school if they live at least 10 miles from their school and a school in another district is at least five miles closer. Parents would also be required to fill out transfer requests which could be denied if the school is full.