How does the merchandise for a large film festival get made?

Local teen with disability misses summer job training after program canceled
COLUMBIA - One local teenager with a disability is out of work after learning his employment training program for the summer had been canceled due to COVID-19. TJ Coates, a 16-year-old high school...
University of Missouri- St. Louis to waive fall online course fees
ST LOUIS - The University of Missouri- St....
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reports 194 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to...
News
DNA, ballistics link man to April 2019 Kansas City killing
KANSAS CITY — A man has been charged in an April 2019 shooting death in Kansas City based on DNA and ballistics evidence. Thirty-two-year-old Brandon Hill, of Independence, was charged...
About 1,000 Kansas City workers learn of potential layoffs
LEE'S SUMMIT — About 1,000 contract...
UPDATE: Second stylist at Great Clips in Missouri sick with COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield hairstylist...
Three car crash on I-70 stops traffic for three miles
COLUMBIA - Three cars were involved in a crash...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of a serious deficiencies during the most recent inspection of Columbia care facility, Columbia Post Acute. On Monday, Columbia Post Acute announced one...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
Weather
Cool temps, frost, severe weather: May is looking like a whirlwind
MID-MISSOURI – May has started to feel more like early April with temperatures only reaching the 60s and 50s in the afternoon. That trend will continue up until the middle of the month and...
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Sports
Twelve Mizzou seniors will return to compete for another season
COLUMBIA - Twelve Mizzou student-athletes will return next year, utilizing an extra year of eligibility in playing spring sports. The NCAA Division I council voted on March 30 to allow schools to...
Chiefs 2020-2021 schedule revealed
KANSAS CITY - The schedule for the defending...
High school baseball players keep moving forward
COLUMBIA - On any given Friday evening at the...
