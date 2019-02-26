HOWARD COUNTY - The Howard County Fire Protection District responded to a multiple structure fire about 2 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 409 A.

Fire crews put out flames at two double wide trailers, a small shed, and twenty acres of land. The flames started as a contained trash fire, but spread due to high winds and dry conditions. Kyle Conrow of the Fayette Fire Department said the resident told fire crews he started the controlled fire two days ago, but Conrow says the department will investigate the claim.

Flames lasted almost two hours until fire crews had the blaze under control. Three nearby residents were told to evacuate their homes for safety purposes, and no one was injured.

KOMU was on the scene when fire crews returned at six in the evening to put out a fire that kindled in two trees close to the original location. Crews cut down the trees to properly suffocate the fire.