Howloween raises money and awareness for adoptable dogs

COLUMBIA - Paws 4 A Cause hosted a Howloween Trick and Treat Spectacular at Stephen’s Lake Park on Sunday.

The event had pets available for adoption, a trick and treat path for kids and dogs, food trucks and much more. There was also a costume contest with different categories for kids, dogs, adults, and any group of the above.

Paws 4 A Cause raises funds for local pet-related organizations in hopes of finding homes for adoptable pets.

This year, the event raised money to benefit Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue. Unchained Melodies’ goal is to rescue and rehabilitate dogs that have been taken from a chained existence.

Jenny Kolan is the President of Paws 4 A Cause, and chose Unchained Melodies as this year’s beneficiary.

“They are an awesome organization and do a lot to help dogs and we just thought that they could use some extra money,” Kolan said.

However, the event had more purpose than raising money for Unchained Melodies.

“It’s really good to just be able to go out and do something as a family and do something that is dog-friendly and that was kind of the idea behind the nonprofit,” Kolan said.

Corrine Bromfield brought her greyhound to the event and encouraged others to take action and rescue dogs.

“There are plenty of dogs that need homes, so what better way to help out then to find one that needs a home and find one whose personality and lifestyle meet your lifestyle and make it easier all around,” Bromfield said.

Hundreds of people and dogs attended the event which lasted from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“The dogs love it. The kids love it. The people love it. It’s a win-win,” Bromfield said.