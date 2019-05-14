human remains
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains were discovered in rural Miller County on Monday.
The Miller County Sheriff's Office received information about the remains and launched an investigation with the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.
A cause of death has not been determined and investigators are working to identify the body.
The Sheriff said an autopsy will be scheduled and more information will be released soon.
