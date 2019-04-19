Humane Society Wants Help Naming Mascot

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society said Friday it needs help naming the newest member of its staff--a 2-year-old pit-bull.

The white and tan ambassador is the new mascot for the CMHS 'Bull Run' project, the first time in nearly 20 years the humane society will be able to adopt out pit-bulls.

Katie Steckel, a member of the 'Bull Run' staff, said that she could not be more excited.

"I'm absolutely thrilled that this is finally going through," Steckel said. "They're great dogs and it's about time we start adopting them out."

Shelter staff members said they look forward to all of the proposed names. Kimberly Newberry, assistant manager, said that the dog is eagar to please, affectionate and a fast learner.

"Pit-bulls have been known as bully-dogs," Newberry said. "When you meet our ambassador you will see that there's nothing bully about him. I actually refer to him as 'Lover Boy' because he is absolutely affectionate."

Shelter relations coordinator Allison Brown said she hopes everybody in the community will throw out name ideas for the newest CMHS member.

"We hope the community will help us fundraise [for the program] and maybe even become fosterparents," Brown said.

To submit a name suggestion for the new pit-bull contact CMHS at (573) 443-7863 or leave a comment on the new 'Bull Runs' facebook page. All submissions need to be received by Saturday, August 20th.