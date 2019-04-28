Hundreds Gather to Honor Eliot Battle

COLUMBIA - Over two hundred people gathered Saturday to honor the life and accomplishments of Doctor Eliot Battle.

The celebration of life was held at the Missouri United Methodist Church in downtown Columbia Saturday morning.

Family, friends and loved ones spoke about the life and the various memories they had of Battle.

"Thanks to my grandfather and the many challenges that he faced in his life and the many obstacles he overcame, things were much easier for me and my children," Battle's grandson Charles Thomas Jr. said Saturday.

The ceremony lasted about an hour and a half, and was followed by a reception.

Battle died Tuesday June 11th, 2013. He was 88 years old.

Battle's family said he was a role model and mentor to young people his entire life.

Battle donated his body to the University of MissourI School of Medicine for medical education and research.