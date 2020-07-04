Hunter Haynes of Mexico

MEXICO, MO -- It is no surprise that most athletes dream of making it to the pros.

But for high school senior Hunter Haynes, major league scouts are already coming to his games, something Coach Louder says is new to Mexico Senior High School.

"Having the pros come out is just kind of, it's, I don't know, it's humbling because you know your hard work as a child has kind of paid off," Coach Lauder said.

Hard work has always been a part of Haynes, and it has followed him all the way to high school.

"Oh I am always doing something," Haynes said. "I usually wake up early, get a workout in, and I have gotten to the point where I am trying to do two workouts a day along with practicing, and when I practice, you know, one hundred percent every time."

"He is the guy that sticks around after practice and just talks about strategies, and philosophies, and ideas and we do that," Lauder said.

His drive to being the best seems to be working. Haynes throws around 88, even 90 mph at times, but there's more.

"He does have a high strike out total and is pushing to break our school record in strike out total and so, I am sure he will get that before the season is over," Lauder said.

Coach also went on to say that Haynes is willing to take any route it takes to make it to the pros, a dream that may soon be coming true. Haynes will play baseball at the University of Missouri next spring unless he signs with a pro team.