Hypnotist mesmerizes crowd at William Woods University

FULTON — Professional hypnotist and former America’s Got Talent contestant Chris Jones visited William Woods University Friday night.

Jones gained recognition after hypnotizing judge Howie Mandel during his audition on season 10 of the show.

He taught himself the art of hypnosis while in graduate school and performs at universities across the United States.

“It’s a learned skill, but you have your own talents you bring to it," Jones said. "Not everyone can be a good hypnotist, but everyone could learn basic psychology and suggestion."

Jones isn’t the first hypnotist that has visited William Woods. The university’s Campus Activities Board is responsible for scheduling events in order to get students more involved on campus.

William Woods’ Leading, Education, Achieving and Educating (LEAD) program has helped in getting students to attend these types of events.

“It’s a scholarship-based incentive program," Graduate Assistant for Student Involvement Shannon Garcia said. "Residents get $5,000 a year and commuter students get $2,500 a year. They keep that scholarship money by going to events like this.”

Garcia said the university’s small size creates a sense of community that also helps increase turnout.

Jones’ next stop is West Virginia, and he will be traveling to India this summer to perform.