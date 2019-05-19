I-70 Missouri Bridge at Rocheport- Delays and Closed Lanes

The I-70 Missouri Bridge at Rocheport is expected to go under repairs or be replaced in 2020. KOMU 8's Jim Riek takes a closer look at the traffic and delays that will come with the repairs and check with emergency services on how they plan to operate with closed lanes. Watch tonight on KOMU 8 News at Ten.

2 days ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 5:20:00 PM CDT May 16, 2019