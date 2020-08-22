I-70 Road Improvements Cause Closures

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation will close several roads early next week around Mid-Missouri.

The eastbound Stadium Boulevard on-ramp to I-70 will close at 8 p.m. on Monday night for several hours. Crews will begin work on the eastbound I-70 driving lane and the on-ramp to I-70 Tuesday night once again. It will remain closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday night until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Additionally, the westbound passing lane of I-70 west of Exit 131 will be closed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Route Z improvements will close St. Charles road at Route Z beginning on Monday as well.

Crews will stop work at noon on Wednesday due to the Fourth of July holiday and resume at 7 a.m. on Friday morning.