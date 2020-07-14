Independent Living turns its attention to youth this summer

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian...
Records from internal investigation highlight 'overwhelming radio traffic', how to do better
Records from internal investigation highlight 'overwhelming radio traffic', how to do better
COLUMBIA - Records from a July 9 joint meeting...
Tuesday COVID-19 coverage: Nearly 1,000 daily statewide increase for confirmed cases
Tuesday COVID-19 coverage: Nearly 1,000 daily statewide increase for confirmed cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian...
No more delays: What to know about the July 15 tax deadline
No more delays: What to know about the July 15 tax deadline
(AP) - Tax procrastinators, your time is...
AP source: Chiefs, Jones agree to 4-year, $85M extension
AP source: Chiefs, Jones agree to 4-year, $85M extension
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City...
Housing authority will seek financing again for new central-city apartments
Housing authority will seek financing again for new central-city apartments
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The Columbia Housing...
Columbia College promotes new Provost and Senior Vice President
Columbia College promotes new Provost and Senior Vice President
COLUMBIA - Columbia College announced a new...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed HB 2046. Inside the omnibus bill was coroner training reform Jay Minor's been working toward for years. Minor has been fighting for justice for his...
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
Weather
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
COLUMBIA - One of the main factors of our changing climate here in Missouri is the shifting of our seasons. Let’s dig into summer and how it compares to our other three seasons using data...
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made...
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
AP source: Chiefs, Jones agree to 4-year, $85M extension
AP source: Chiefs, Jones agree to 4-year, $85M extension
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed with defensive tackle Chris Jones on a four-year, $85 million contract extension that includes $60 million in guarantees, a person...
Boonville Pirates resume football activities for potential upcoming season
Boonville Pirates resume football activities for potential upcoming season
BOONVILLE - The Boonville Pirates returned to...
NFL's Washington Redskins will change name and logo, team says
NFL's Washington Redskins will change name and logo, team says
(CNN) -- The National Football League's...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Additional Links
Curbside Bingo
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Curbside Bingo
SEARCH
Independent Living turns its attention to youth this summer
Share: