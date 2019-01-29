Individuals 'Dumpster Dive' for Food Bank Charity Event

COLUMBIA - The MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR) and The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri teamed up Thursday evening to put a new spin on dumpster diving.

CAFNR and the Food Bank are holding a cardboard regatta boat race on April 21 at Phillips Lake to bring light to the need for food assistance in mid-Missouri.

"I just think Columbia is the kind of town that can really get behind its charities and the food bank has certainly been one that has benefited from support of the community," Director of Communications, Kristen Smarr said.

At Thursday's kickoff event for the boat race, teams gathered to collect building supplies for their boats from the Food Bank's recycling. Around 20 cardboard constructed boards will be part of the big race later this month.

"The food bank gets a lot of cardboard with all of their donations so they have been saving up cardboard so the teams could come in, get the cardboard, and start building their boats," Smarr said.

Contestants in the boat race will be awarded prizes based on fastest time, best decorated boat, most unusual use of cardboard and the best sinking award. Proceeds will be donated to the Food Bank to supply food to those in need in mid-Missouri.

Members from the CAFNR and the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri encourage members of the community to come out for the event to watch boats race against one another for a good cause.

"What we would really like to see is for this to become an annual event," Smarr said.

The event is also raising money through sponsorships and private donations. The cardboard regatta boat race will take place rain or shine.