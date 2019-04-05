Infant Found Dead in Moberly

MOBERLY — The Moberly Police Department responded to a call Monday regarding the death of a newborn child in Moberly.

Officers found the four-day-old baby unresponsive. Officials said that attempts to revive the child were unsuccessful.

The release stated that an autopsy has been scheduled.

A dispatcher told KOMU that officers are still working on the incident, and the police department will release further information at a later time.

 

