Is it November?

UPDATE: Weekend Winter Storm; the good and the bad
UPDATE: Weekend Winter Storm; the good and the bad
Watch KOMU 8 newscasts and download the KOMU WX app for live coverage and alerts. COLUMBIA - Another winter storm is on the way for Friday, January 18 through the weekend. Please note we are 2...
COLUMBIA – An expert warns that two snow...
COLUMBIA - The friend of a man killed on...
News
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's budget and State of the State address Wednesday (all times local): 5:35 p.m. Missouri Democrats are taking a dig at...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov....
Watch KOMU 8 newscasts and download the KOMU...
COLUMBIA- Lately, mid-Missourians have had the...
COLUMBIA – An expert warns that two snow...
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying additional money to cover roads and infrastructure. It's called a Transportation...
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on...
Watch KOMU 8 newscasts and download the KOMU WX app for live coverage and alerts. COLUMBIA - Another winter storm is on the way for Friday, January 18 through the weekend. Please note we are 2...
COLUMBIA - A plane slid-off the runway due to...
To report a school closing or other event...
Sports
COLUMBIA - Missouri Sports Hall of Famer, Bob Burchard of Columbia College announced he will retire at the end of the 2018-2019 basketball season as coach and the school's athletic director....
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Missouri Basketball lost its...
COLUMBIA - Missouri redshirt sophomore Albert...
