Issac Pushes Back High School Football

COLUMBIA - Four mid-Missouri high schools moved their start times up from later in the evening because of the potential for heavy downpour tonight.



Tropical Depression Isaac has made its way up to Missouri this afternoon and has been dropping rain on the area and will continue to do so tonight. Athletic officials at Fulton high school had isaac circled on the radar for a few days now.



"About Wednesday afternoon the reports we're hearing are that the heaviest bands of rain coming in Friday night about eight. So then we decided to move the game up to get most of it in before." said Fulton athletic director Dave Milligan.



The Fulton Hornets play host tonight to Versailles. The game was originally scheduled for 7 pm and is now being pushed to 5:30 because weather forecasts are indicating heavy rain between 7 and 8 tonight.



Three other high schools moved their start times for tonight as well. Blair Oaks plays at Owensville at 5:30. North Callaway is in Tipton also at 5:30. And Crystal City plays against South Callaway at 6 pm tonight.



(Amanda Sohaney/KOMU)