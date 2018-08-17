J-Turns to be Discussed at Public Meeting Thursday

CLARK - A public meeting about J-Turns on U.S. Highway 63 is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Clark, a few miles south of Moberly.

This is the second public input meeting about the intersection of 63 and Route B and Route P. Currently, drivers can turn left or right from any part of the intersection.

The proposed plan would implement J-turns, eliminating left-hand turns from the highway.

Since 2002, there have been 41 total crashes at the intersection. Of those, 14 have caused serious injury or death.

A study by the Missouri Department of Transportation found that between two J-turns, one in St. Clair County and the other in Jefferson County, there were 37 total accidents before they implemented. That number was reduced to 25 after the J-turns were put in.

MoDOT says nearly 14,000 drivers travel on U.S. 63 every day.