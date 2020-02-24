Jackson at Battle FNF Week Seven

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 30 East Kansas City Home Win 56 - 6
9 / 6 Hannibal Home Loss 27 - 42
9 / 13 Butler Away Win 45 - 21
9 / 20 Carnahan Home Win 49 - 28
9 / 28 Gateway Tech Home Win 45 - 7
10 / 4 South Callaway Home Win 38 - 33
10 / 11 Jackson Home Loss 19 - 48
10 / 19 Normal Comm W. III Home Loss 7 - 34
10 / 25 Troy Buchanan Away Loss 26 - 50

