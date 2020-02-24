Jackson at Battle FNF Week Seven
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 30
|East Kansas City
|Home
|Win
|56 - 6
|9 / 6
|Hannibal
|Home
|Loss
|27 - 42
|9 / 13
|Butler
|Away
|Win
|45 - 21
|9 / 20
|Carnahan
|Home
|Win
|49 - 28
|9 / 28
|Gateway Tech
|Home
|Win
|45 - 7
|10 / 4
|South Callaway
|Home
|Win
|38 - 33
|10 / 11
|Jackson
|Home
|Loss
|19 - 48
|10 / 19
|Normal Comm W. III
|Home
|Loss
|7 - 34
|10 / 25
|Troy Buchanan
|Away
|Loss
|26 - 50
For more of the Pigskin Preview, you can visit http://www.midmopigskin.com
