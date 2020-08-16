JC Schools hosts virtual Q&A for parents and staff

JEFFERSON CITY — JC Schools held a virtual session, Friday, to answer questions from parents and staff regarding the fall semester.

The school district had previously released its official re-entry plan for the start of classes on Aug. 24.

JC Schools parent Kelli Jones has two kids, both of which plan to attend class this fall in person.

"They are ready," she said. "It's been a long time of being at home."

Jones said she feels more confident of sending her children to in-person classes after listening to the safety protocols the schools will put in place.

"I think they helped quite a bit, just getting to hear first hand," she said. "The preparations they've made, safety procedures that will be in place, so the kids are excited."

Chad Sooter, director of health services for the Jefferson City School District, was one of the speakers at the meeting. He answered questions from contact tracing to assuring comfort in the procedures the district has in place.

"You have the right to your feelings and no one should downplay those feelings," he said. "There's a difference between living in fear and living aware. We want you to live aware, not in fear."

To view the full Q&A meeting, click here.