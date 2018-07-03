JCPS Pep Rally

JEFFERSON CITY – Jefferson City Public Schools begin classes Thursday, Aug. 17, but for all 1,300 staff members, the back to school festivities begin Monday. This year, Jefferson City High School is hosting the annual opening session pep rally.

JCPS Director of School and Community Relations Amy Berendzen said going back to school is always an exciting time.

“It is a little bit of everything,” she said. “It’s very exciting. It’s a little bit stressful because it feels like it’s everything all at one time. So, just as kids are anxious and nervous about their first day of school, we as administrators and staff also get a little anxious and giddy about starting our first day of a brand new school year as well.”

Berendzen said the pep rally is a great way to get things rolling.

“All the teachers get to come back into the building, so why not kick it off with a very enthusiastic pep rally together as a family, all 1300 of us, as we start and embark on a really great school year,” she said.

The event will feature Jefferson City’s drumline, a staff family photo and a professional development session with a keynote speaker.

“We have participation from some of our students at the senior high level, students at the elementary and preschool level, kindergartners, staff, it’s just an amazing way to roll out the red carpet and kick off one of the best if not the greatest school years for Jefferson City Public Schools,” Berendzen said.

Berendzen said the pep rally is just one example of teachers getting ready for classes to start.

“The rest of the week for teachers includes putting those final touches on their classrooms that many have already been working really hard this summer,” she said. “The things these teachers do for our kids to ensure a very pleasant, bright, happy environment where really awesome dynamic learning can occur is something to be seen.”

The JCPS will also host open houses for families both Tuesday and Wednesday.