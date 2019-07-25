JCPS says focus on literacy led to perfect English score on statewide test

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Fire destroys parking structure, storage facility in Boonville
Fire destroys parking structure, storage facility in Boonville
BOONVILLE — Three firefighters were injured during a Boonville fire Wednesday night. The fire caused a structure on Main and Chestnut Street to collapse. Boonville Fire Engineer Chris King...
Missourians may receive FEMA reimbursement for housing costs
Missourians may receive FEMA reimbursement for housing costs
JEFFERSON CITY — FEMA may reimburse...
UPDATE: Arrest made in violent Maries County robbery caught on camera
UPDATE: Arrest made in violent Maries County robbery caught on camera
MARIES COUNTY - Prosecutors charged one man in...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Fire destroys parking structure, storage facility in Boonville
Fire destroys parking structure, storage facility in Boonville
BOONVILLE — Three firefighters were injured during a Boonville fire Wednesday night. The fire caused a structure on Main and Chestnut Street to collapse. Boonville Fire Engineer Chris King...
Missourians may receive FEMA reimbursement for housing costs
Missourians may receive FEMA reimbursement for housing costs
JEFFERSON CITY — FEMA may reimburse...
UPDATE: Arrest made in violent Maries County robbery caught on camera
UPDATE: Arrest made in violent Maries County robbery caught on camera
MARIES COUNTY - Prosecutors charged one man in...
Honey bee hives stolen in Randolph County
Honey bee hives stolen in Randolph County
COLUMBIA — Six honey bee hives were...
Sexual assault survivors seek help from mid-Missourians
Sexual assault survivors seek help from mid-Missourians
COLUMBIA - Representatives from Survivors...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the summer is approaching Missouri and the Midwest. Starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend, afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle...
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Offense powers Cardinals past Pirates
Offense powers Cardinals past Pirates
PITTSBURGH - The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-8 Wednesday night to capture their third straight victory. The Cardinals offense led the way, tying an MLB record with eight...
Keller lifts Royals past Braves
Keller lifts Royals past Braves
ATLANTA - The Kansas City Royals took a second...
Royals win close one in Atlanta
Royals win close one in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Royals won 5-4 in the first game...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
JCPS says focus on literacy led to perfect English score on statewide test
Share: