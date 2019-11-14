Jefferson City activates new 'Smart 911' system

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is now streamlining information sharing for emergency situations through "Smart 911."

"It's a database system that will allow citizens of the county to put in detailed, first-responder information that will increase the response time and the service from first-responders," Lieutenant Chad Stieferman said.

You can put down a wide variety of information that will assist first-responders depending on the emergency.

Information for how to easily access your house in case of a fire could save unnecessary damage.

Your allergies and instructions on how to access medical equipment can be added in order to effectively treat you if you are unconscious.

You can even enter information on your pets if something goes wrong with them while you aren't home.

A number of other systems can be used in tandem with "Smart 911."

Rave Facility, one of the other systems, communicates critical site information for an entire campus of buildings.

"If they've got multiple buildings on their campus, they could label each building and give specific response information about each of the buildings," Stieferman said.

This information could include key codes, alarm shutoffs, and easiest points of access.

Each building is given a specific location indicator. Law enforcement would be able to access this information any time someone within those buildings calls 911.

Another service "Smart 911" has is for law enforcement to initiate text conversations with system users. This could warn individuals of a natural disaster or other imminent threats.

You can opt out of the texting access if you do not want them to be able to contact you.

However, you must initiate contact in order for first-responders to gain access to your information.

"Then they retain access for 45 minutes before that information becomes no longer active for them to see," Stieferman said.

None of the information is kept within the city's networks. "Smart 911" stores all of the data and each of the data transmissions are encrypted.

"Smart 911" is obligated under contract to not sell any of the data they receive.

The Jefferson City police department signed the contract with "Smart 911" in February, and have been working to implement it ever since. It will need no changes to its current staff in order to implement the new system.

Residents can sign up now Smart 911's website.