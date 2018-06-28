Jefferson City church remembers Michael Brown

JEFFERSON CITY - A church in Jefferson City remembered Michael Brown and others killed by gun violence in Missouri with a prayer ceremony and balloon release Sunday.

Quinn Chapel A.M.E Church hosted the event and held a service in honor of Brown earlier in the day.

Clergy members prayed for young black men, women, their parents, and law enforcement and their families.

During the prayer release, attendees were encouraged to speak the names of those they knew that had been killed by gun violence.

Reverend Dr. Cassandra Gould said she believes strides have been made since the events in Ferguson, but she still wants to see more changes.

"I would like to see the day when black parents don't have to tell their children anything different than our white counterparts," Gould said.

Gould also said she's proud of the conversations being held about race and racism in Jefferson City.