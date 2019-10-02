Jefferson City home repairs

JEFFERSON CITY - One Jefferson City family is doing everything they can to save their historic family home after suffering severe damage from the May tornado.

"Their grandma lived here, their parents lived here, they live here, 70 years of Barretts have been in this house," their family friend Laura Boeckmann said.

The tornado hit on May 22, more than four months ago. The city's Director of Planning and Protective Services, Sonny Sanders, said property owners need to start cleaning up debris, if not, their building could be labeled dangerous and require demolition.

"Today, the property inspectors have the green light to go ahead and start enforcing the property maintenance code in full force of the tornado damaged areas," Sanders said.

Sanders said property owners who's buildings have seen no repairs could face a tax bill for demolition.

Boeckmann said the home on Jackson Street was built in 1900 and has remained in the family since.

She said even though she didn't personally live in the house, she's been by owner Debbie Barrett's side every step of the way during the recovery.

"Since the night the tornado hit, she and I and my sister came out here at 2 o'clock in the morning, every window was blown out," she said.

Boeckmann said the home suffered major damage, including the TV being blown through a window.

The Planning and Zoning Commission said it has been very lenient regarding cleanup around the tornado-affected area in Jefferson City after the E3 tornado.

"If you have a building that received damage, we request that you board it up, put a fence around it, remove the debris and maintain the yard so it's a safe environment for the public," Sanders said.

Sanders added the tax bill sent to property owners who receive a letter from the city but do not contact the city, will be paid by the city under the assumption the property is abandoned.

"It comes down to pride, and they have pride in this house because it's been here for 70 years," Boeckmann said.