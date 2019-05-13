JEFFERSON CITY - People came out to celebrate America's independence in Jefferson City despite temperatures soaring into the triple digits Wednesday. The festivities included several different events such as a classic car show, St. Mary's Kid Zone and Animal Planet, and live entertainment on the EcoWater Stage.

The Carroll Rhema Motor's Route 66 Classic Car Show was one of the biggest draws of the day. The show featured many different types of cars and people could vote for their favorite ones. The event also sold raffle tickets to raise money for The Honor Flight of Central Missouri. Although the event had a good turnout some involved with The Missouri Honor Flight do believe the heat affected attendance.

Mike Beck of The Central Missouri Honor Flight said, "It's a little slower this year, because of the heat I'm hoping, I hope it picks up in the evening...we had a pretty good turnout"

The celebrations kicked off around 10 a.m. and will go on all day. Capitol Entertainment: The Johnny Cash Experience will start at 7 p.m. on the main stage in front of The Capitol Building.

The Red, White and Boom fireworks show will finish off the celebration at dusk.